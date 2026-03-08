107 Japanese, Their Family Members Arrive at Narita from Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--A charter flight from Oman arranged by the Japanese government in response to the deteriorating situation in the Middle East arrived at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on Sunday night, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said the same day.

On the aircraft were a total of 107 Japanese nationals and their family members with foreign nationality evacuating from Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The government also plans to bring Japanese nationals and others back from Saudi Arabia on another charter flight on Monday.

Ninety Japanese nationals and others from the UAE, where the international airport has been closed, traveled by land to Oman. Another 84 people evacuated from Kuwait to Riyadh, the capital of neighboring Saudi Arabia.

Fourteen people from Tehran, Iran--13 Japanese nationals including embassy staff and one foreign family member--arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, early Sunday morning Japan time. This brought the total number of Japanese nationals and others who have evacuated to surrounding countries to 188.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]