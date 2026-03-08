Takaichi Pushes Women's Active Participation for Japan's Growth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi issued a message on International Women's Day on Sunday, emphasizing the need for women's active participation to foster growth in Japan.

Expressing her intention to promote a gender-equal society and address women's health issues, the prime minister said, "By expanding opportunities for women to play active roles, Japan should grow strongly."

She stressed that promoting women's active roles is "extremely important for realizing a society in which individuality and diversity are respected."

"I will do my best so that women in our country and around the world can walk vividly on the path of their choice," Takaichi added.

