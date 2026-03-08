International Women's Day March Held in Tokyo's Shibuya

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--"Women's March Tokyo," a protest march against sexual violence and discrimination toward women, was held in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on International Women's Day on Sunday.

Participants paraded around Shibuya Station with placards and banners opposing sex discrimination. Similar marches took place in the city of Fukuoka in southwestern Japan and in the city of Nagoya in central Japan the same day.

The marches held in conjunction with International Women's Day began in 2017. This year marked the ninth event since the marches in 2020 were canceled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to an official of the organizing committee, the aim of this year's marches is to overcome the engineered divisions surrounding race and gender and to bring about change in the current critical situation. "Solidarity, not exclusion, is necessary" for achieving gender equality, the official emphasized.

About 800 people participated in the march in Shibuya, about the same size as last year, the committee said.

