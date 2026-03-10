15 Years On: Many Areas Struggle to Pass Lessons to New Generations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--About 40 pct of municipalities in the three northeastern Japan prefectures hit hard by the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami face difficulties in disaster education for children born after the incident, a Jiji Press survey has found.

The survey targeted boards of education in 42 municipalities in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures between January and February this year, and 37 gave replies. Of them, 16 said that disaster preparedness education for elementary and junior high school students "faces hurdles."

"It's hard to make them see an event before they were born as an issue that concerns them personally," said an official at the board of education of Tagajo, a Miyagi city.

Practical concerns were cited by other municipalities, including the town of Yamada, Iwate, which struggles over training for younger teachers.

These instances highlight difficulties schools face with younger people who have little or no memory of the disaster.

