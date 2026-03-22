FOCUS:Japanese Companies Help Women Balance Cancer Treatment, Work

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 22 (Jiji Press)--A growing number of Japanese companies are stepping up efforts to help employees diagnosed with cancer balance treatment with their work responsibilities.

Cancer is expected to affect one in every two people in Japan. Cancers that primarily affect women, such as breast and cervical cancer, are especially common among those in the prime of their working lives.

In response, more businesses are strengthening support systems for affected employees while also promoting awareness within the workplace. "It is important to develop a better understanding of cancer and create a workplace atmosphere in which employees feel comfortable seeking advice," an official at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. said.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]