Japan in No Position to Intervene in Taiwan: China's Wang

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday that Japan is in no position to intervene in the Taiwan issue, which he reiterated is an internal affair of China.

During a press conference held on the sidelines of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Wang also said that a sitting Japanese leader has made an erroneous statement, once again criticizing Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks last November on a potential Taiwan contingency.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee, also asserted that the future of Japan-China relations depends on Japan's choice, offering no positive outlook on the bilateral ties.

