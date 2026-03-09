Japan Emperor's Family Watches WBC Game against Australia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, watched the Japan-Australia game in the first round of the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome on Sunday.

The Emperor and Empress also watched WBC games at the venue in the Japanese capital's Bunkyo Ward in 2006 and 2009, making this their third time and the first since the Emperor's accession to the throne in 2019. It was the first time for Princess Aiko to watch a WBC game. According to a close aide, all three of them had been looking forward to it.

The family watched the game from the VIP seats behind home plate while receiving explanations from Hideki Kuriyama, former manager of the Japanese men's national baseball team, nicknamed "Samurai Japan," and others. They watched the hard-fought game from the first pitch through to the end and applauded enthusiastically.

Japan won the game 4-3. Before leaving, the Emperor said to officials, "It was a wonderful game."

