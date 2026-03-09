Japan GSDF Brings Long-Range Missile Equipment into Camp in Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force has brought launchers and other equipment of sophisticated long-range missiles into its Camp Kengun in the city of Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, in preparation for their deployment, informed sources said Monday.

The Defense Ministry has announced that the upgraded Type-12 surface-to-ship guided missile system would be deployed at the camp within March for the first time in the country. The missile system will be a key component of Japan's counterstrike capabilities, or the ability to strike enemy bases.

According to the sources, vehicles carrying the missile equipment departed from the GSDF's Camp Fuji in the central prefecture of Shizuoka on Saturday and arrived at Camp Kengun in the small hours of Monday.

The improved Type-12 missiles can fly some 1,000 kilometers and are known as stand-off missiles, which are capable of attacking an enemy from outside its range.

The ministry is speeding up work to build counterstrike capabilities amid the rapidly deteriorating security environment surrounding Japan, such as China's increasing military activities.

