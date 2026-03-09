Unification Church Appeals Dissolution Order to Top Court

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--The religious group known as the Unification Church on Monday filed a special appeal to Japan's Supreme Court against a Tokyo High Court order to dissolve the group.

But the liquidation procedures will continue for the group, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, unless the ruling is overturned.

The special appeal came after Tokyo High Court last week upheld the dissolution order issued by Tokyo District Court.

Under Japanese law, a special appeal is admissible only in limited circumstances, such as alleged violations of the Constitution.

The group is expected to argue that Civil Code torts do not constitute "violation of laws" prescribed in the religious corporations law's dissolution criteria and that the dissolution order infringes on the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of religion.

