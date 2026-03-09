China Slams Japan over Taiwan Premier's Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, March 9 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday criticized Japan over Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai's visit to Japan, saying that the Japanese government would "bear all responsibility" for the consequences of the visit.

At a press conference, Guo Jiakun claimed that Cho traveled to Japan to "carry out provocation for Taiwan independence."

Cho arrived in Japan on Saturday to watch a World Baseball Classic match between Chinese Taipei and the Czech Republic at Tokyo Dome. This marked the first visit by a Taiwanese premier to Japan since the two sides severed diplomatic ties in 1972.

"China remains highly vigilant and firmly opposed to the Japanese side trying to create gray areas or push the envelope on the Taiwan question," Guo argued.

On Saturday night, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong telephoned Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi to lodge a protest over the matter.

