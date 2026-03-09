Japan's Muraoka Wins Silver at Milan-Cortina Paralympics

Newsfrom Japan

Milan, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Momoka Muraoka won the silver medal in the women's alpine skiing super-G sitting event at the Milan-Cortina Paralympics on Monday, bringing Japan its first medal of the ongoing games.

Despite failing to win back-to-back gold medals in the event, Muraoka secured a podium finish for the third consecutive Winter Paralympics.

Her cumulative Winter Games medal tally rose to 10, matching Kuniko Obinata's Japanese record.

"I wasn't able to give it my all, but I'm relieved to have won a medal," Muraoka said.

