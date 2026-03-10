Motegi Condemns Iran, Demands Release of Japanese Detainees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, over the phone on Monday, condemning Iran for its attacks on private-sector facilities in neighboring countries and for threatening the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Motegi also demanded the swift release of two Japanese nationals currently detained in Iran.

The top Japanese diplomat expressed grave concern over the continuing exchanges of attacks between Iran and U.S.-Israeli forces. He also voiced his country's opposition to Iran developing nuclear weapons.

Araghchi explained Iran's position and indicated a willingness to cooperate to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals.

The two foreign ministers agreed to maintain close communication.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]