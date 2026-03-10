INTERVIEW: Meiji Yasuda Aims for 5-T.-Yen Premium Revenues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. aims to earn group insurance premium revenues of 5 trillion yen in fiscal 2026, up from 4.3 trillion yen forecast for fiscal 2025, President Hideki Nagashima has said.

"Yen-denominated savings insurance products will help boost our premium revenues," given that interest rates are rising, Nagashima said in a recent interview.

The insurer plans to set up priority sales areas and allocate additional personnel and other resources to strengthen its sales networks in the areas.

As such areas, Meiji Yasuda will "designate places where our presence should be greater," he said, referring to the prefectures of Osaka and Kanagawa as well as the city of Moriyama, Shiga Prefecture, as potential priority areas.

"I have no plan to reduce our sales bases," which total more than 1,100 nationwide, Nagashima said. "It's important to have sales staff born and brought up in each place work there."

