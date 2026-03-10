281 More People from Middle East Arrive at Narita

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government-chartered flight carrying 281 people, including Japanese nationals, from the Middle East arrived at Narita International Airport near Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

It followed the first such flight, which arrived at the airport in Chiba Prefecture on Sunday. Together, the two flights have brought 388 people, also including family members with foreign nationality, to Japan.

The second flight carried residents of Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The plane departed the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Monday.

The government plans to continue assisting Japanese nationals seeking to leave the Middle East amid the intense U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The government also plans to send charter flights to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where some international airport operations have resumed. For now, one flight each from Riyadh and Dubai is scheduled to fly to Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]