15 Years On: Former Mayor of Tsunami-Hit Town Seeks to Give Back

Minamisanriku, Miyagi Pref., March 12 (Jiji Press)--Jin Sato, who served as mayor of Minamisanriku, Miyagi Prefecture, for 20 years, has been traveling across Japan to deliver lectures since stepping down in November 2025, hoping to share lessons on disaster preparedness and mitigation.

"It's my way of repaying the support we received from people across the country after the Great East Japan Earthquake," says Sato, now 74.

Soon after the massive earthquake and tsunami struck in March 2011, Sato was on the rooftop of the building housing the town's disaster management office, together with municipal employees and local residents.

More than 50 people are believed to have rushed to the higher location for safety, but only 11 survived, including Sato. Across Minamisanriku, 831 people lost their lives or remain missing.

As night fell, the cold was severe. Soaked to the skin, he could barely feel his body. Using a lighter that one employee happened to have, evacuees managed to start a small fire with driftwood.

