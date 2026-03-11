Japan's Asahi Breweries to Fully Resume Shipments in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese alcoholic drink maker Asahi Breweries Ltd. plans to resume shipments of all its products starting April 7 after a halt due to a computer system failure caused by a cyberattack on its parent.

In the alcoholic drink segment, shipments have been resumed for "almost all products," an official of the parent, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., said Tuesday.

The group, which was forced to restrict shipments by its group companies in Japan due to the incident confirmed last September, fully normalized its logistics operations in February and has already resumed shipments of nonalcoholic drinks and food items.

Also on Tuesday, Asahi Group Holdings reported a consolidated net profit of 102.8 billion yen for January-September 2025, down 26.2 pct from a year before, on sales of 2,154.8 billion yen, down 0.6 pct.

Following the cyberattack, the holding company postponed its earnings announcement, which had been scheduled for November. The announcement date for the full-year results through December has not yet been decided.

