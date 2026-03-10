Japan, U.S. Defense Chiefs Discuss Iran over Phone

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth discussed the situation surrounding Iran over the phone on Tuesday.

Hegseth explained the latest developments and the future outlook regarding the Middle Eastern country.

Koizumi said that Tokyo is closely monitoring the situation with great interest in order to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals.

The two also agreed to maintain close communication during the 20-minute call, which was their first known discussion since the United States and Israel attacked Iran.

On the same day, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass. Ahead of her U.S. visit later this month, Takaichi said she looks forward to reaffirming the unwavering Japan-U.S. alliance.

