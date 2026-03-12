Samurai Japan Up for WBC Quarterfinals after Sweeping Pool Round

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese national baseball team, nicknamed Samurai Japan, won all four of its pool-stage games in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, advancing to the quarterfinals in the United States.

On Tuesday, Samurai Japan defeated the Czech Republic 9-0 at Tokyo Dome. The two sides were scoreless until the eighth inning, when Japan's Ukyo Shuto hit a three-run home run and Munetaka Murakami belted a grand slam.

Samurai Japan looks to win the tournament again after becoming champions in the previous 2023 event.

The Japanese team got off to a strong start with a 13-0 drubbing of Chinese Taipei last Friday. It eked out an 8-6 victory against South Korea on Saturday before securing the top spot in Pool C with a 4-3 win against Australia the following day.

South Korea finished second in the pool, also securing a spot in the quarterfinals.

