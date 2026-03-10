Japan Picks 61 Goods, Techs for Priority Investment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday designated a total of 61 goods and technologies for priority investment by the public and private sectors, as part of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s efforts to realize a strong economy.

The designations were approved at a meeting of the Japan Growth Strategy Council, chaired by Takaichi.

“We will find possible pathways for Japan to win,” Takaichi said at the meeting, instructing her ministers to hammer out specific aid measures and investment amounts.

The 61 goods and technologies were selected from 17 areas, including artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

The government presented a draft investment roadmap for 27 of the designated goods and technologies, including AI robots, semiconductors, small drones, land-based aquaculture, gaming and next-generation ships.

