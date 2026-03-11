Large Underground Pipe Emerges from Ground in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 11 (Jiji Press)--A large underground pipe rose about 13 meters from the ground at a construction site in the western Japan city of Osaka on Wednesday.

At around 6:50 a.m., police received a call about the pipe protruding from the ground near Hankyu Corp.'s Osaka-Umeda station in the city's Kita Ward.

The 27-meter-long, 3.5-meter-diameter steel pipe was being used in work to connect an existing sewer pipe to a water storage pipe to manage overflowing rainwater.

No abnormalities had been detected until the small hours of Wednesday. The Osaka city government is investigating the cause of the protrusion.

There have been no reports of injuries related to the incident. Local police briefly halted nearby traffic.

