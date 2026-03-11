Japan Does Not Currently See Existential Crisis in Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government does not consider the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz to constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation that would allow Japan to exercise its collective self-defense right, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Wednesday.

He made the remark in response to a U.S. media report that Iran has begun to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Japan continues to gather information with grave concern" regarding the local situation, he told a press conference.

During deliberations on security-related legislation, the government had cited a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz caused by mines laid there as a hypothetical example of a survival-threatening situation.

Kihara explained that decisions would be made based on the specific circumstances. He indicated Japan would continue diplomatic efforts to calm the situation in cooperation with the international community.

