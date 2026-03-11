Nissan Accepts Union's Wage Hike Demand in Full

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. on Wednesday fully accepted its labor union's pay increase demand during this year's "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

The struggling Japanese automaker agreed to raise monthly salaries by 10,000 yen, including pay scale increases, and to provide bonuses equivalent to five months' salary this year.

Many other companies will respond to union demands on March 18.

For this year's shunto, the Nissan union reduced its pay demand from last year's 18,000 yen in light of the company's severe management situation.

Last year, the company agreed to raise monthly salaries by 16,500 yen, marking the first time in five years that its response fell below the union's request.

