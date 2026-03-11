JR East to Raise Fares for 1st Time since Privatization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, will increase fares by an average 7.1 pct on Saturday, marking the first full-scale fare revision since the privatization of Japan National Railways in 1987, excluding changes due to consumption tax hikes.

The starting fare for tickets on the Yamanote Line in Tokyo and other lines will rise by 10 yen to 160 yen. The price hike is expected to generate 88.1 billion yen in additional revenue per year.

The additional revenue will be used for maintenance and renewal of railway facilities and disaster countermeasures.

While its earnings are robust, JR East sees passenger numbers on rural routes continuing to decline. Regular use of its trains is about 80 pct of the pre-pandemic levels due to increased remote working.

The company believes that the fare increase is necessary to address inflation and labor shortages.

