Japanese-Owned Ship Damaged in Persian Gulf

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--A container ship owned by Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. has been damaged while anchored in the Persian Gulf, it was learned Wednesday.

The Japanese and other crew members were unharmed. The ship is able to sail on its own, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said.

According to the company and the Japanese transport ministry, the vessel's stern was damaged in the early hours of Wednesday local time. The damage did not cause any flooding or fires. The cause of the damage is unclear.

The Japanese-registered ship was anchored about 100 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively blockaded by Iran.

In a statement, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said that it will continue to gather information on the ship while prioritizing safety.

