Ogawa, Japanese Centrist Leader, Faces Host of Challenges, 1 Month On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Junya Ogawa, who took the reins of the Centrist Reform Alliance a month ago, faces a host of challenges, including, most importantly, rebuilding the Japanese opposition party following its humiliating defeat in last month's parliamentary election.

He has held back on grilling government leaders, something that opposition parties usually prefer doing, and instead tried to focus on policy debate.

"We'll do our best to ensure that people can live their lives with peace of mind," Ogawa told reporters during a trip to Rikuzentakata, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Wednesday, emphasizing his party's focus on tackling the soaring cost of living.

But Ogawa's approach to the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who leads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, signals that he still struggles to fix strategy.

A parliamentary committee session on Feb. 27 appeared to be the perfect opportunity for Ogawa to grill Takaichi over the revelation that she had distributed gift catalogs to some LDP lawmakers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]