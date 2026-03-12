Japan's Yanai Ranks 32nd on Forbes List of Richest People

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Tadashi Yanai, chairman and CEO of Uniqlo clothing chain operator Fast Retailing Co., was the richest Japanese and ranked 32nd on the Forbes' 2026 ranking of the world's richest people.

Yanai, with a net worth of 61.8 billion dollars, advanced from the 30th place on the U.S. business magazine's 2025 list.

Among Japanese figures, Yanai was followed by Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of technology investor SoftBank Group Corp., with 51.5 billion dollars, who ranked 36th in the world, up from 60th.

The third richest Japanese was Takemitsu Takizaki, the founder of sensor maker Keyence Corp., with 20.3 billion dollars, who ranked 128th overall, down from 102nd.

U.S. entrepreneur Elon Musk ranked top of the overall list for the second consecutive year as his net worth more than doubled to 839 billion dollars. He became the first person with a net worth of 800 billion dollars or more.

