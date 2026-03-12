Samurai Japan to Face Venezuela in WBC Quarterfinals

Newsfrom Japan

Miami, March 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese national baseball team, nicknamed Samurai Japan, is set to face Venezuela in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Baseball Classic on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Venezuela lost its final Pool D game to the Dominican Republic, finishing second in the group and advancing to the quarterfinal game against the top finisher in the Pool C, Japan.

This will be the first WBC game between Japan and Venezuela. The starting pitcher for the South American nation will be Ranger Suarez, who racked up 12 wins in U.S. Major League Baseball last season.

For the knockout round, Samurai Japan arrived in Miami, Florida, in the early hours of Wednesday. Later that day, some players, including Shohei Ohtani and Seiya Suzuki, underwent conditioning, while Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto took part in batting and fielding practice.

The other three quarterfinal games will be between South Korea and the Dominican Republic, the United States and Canada, and Puerto Rico and Italy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]