Takaichi Backs Education Minister Matsumoto after Affair Report

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi indicated Thursday that she intends to retain Education Minister Yohei Matsumoto in his post despite a reported extramarital affair.

"I asked him to assume (the post), as a specialist in educational administration," Takaichi said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament. "I want him to work hard and carry out his duties."

She responded after Yuki Waseda, deputy leader of the Centrist Reform Alliance, questioned the prime minister's responsibility for the appointment.

Matsumoto also addressed the committee and said, "The reported matter is an event in the past."

"I was reproached by my wife. I sincerely apologized, and my wife accepted my apology," he said. "I would like to continue devoting myself to my duties."

