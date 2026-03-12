Lower House Panel to Vote on FY 2026 Budget Bill Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--The Budget Committee of Japan's House of Representatives decided Thursday to vote on the government's fiscal 2026 budget bill on Friday, amid objections from the opposition camp.

The decision was made under the authority of the committee's chairman, Tetsushi Sakamoto from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, at the day's board meeting, where opposition parties were absent.

If the budget bill passes the Lower House committee, the LDP-Japan Innovation Party coalition plans to put it to a vote by the full Lower House on the same day.

Meanwhile, four opposition parties--the Centrist Reform Alliance, Sanseito, Team Mirai and the Japanese Communist Party--jointly submitted a motion Thursday to dismiss the committee chairman, claiming that Diet deliberations on the budget bill have not been completed.

They criticized the committee chairman for abusing his authority and for, without proper reason, prioritizing the passage of the budget bill by the end of the current fiscal year on March 31.

