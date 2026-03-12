Takaichi Cabinet Approval Falls to 59.3 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--The public approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet dropped 4.5 percentage points from the previous month to 59.3 pct in March, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

The rate fell to the lowest level since her inauguration last October, but it remained relatively high after rising to 63.8 pct last month, tying the highest figure since she took office.

The March fall followed the revelation that Takaichi, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, distributed gift catalogs to the party's House of Representatives lawmakers who won Lower House seats in the Feb. 8 general election.

According to the March survey, conducted for four days through Monday, both the proportion of respondents who did not support the cabinet and those who did not have a strong opinion on the matter came to 20.3 pct.

Among all respondents, 45.7 pct said that the catalog distribution was problematic, while 36.5 pct answered the opposite.

