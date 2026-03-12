Honda Expects Up to 690 B. Yen in Net Loss for FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. said Thursday that it expects to post a consolidated net loss of 420 billion to 690 billion yen in fiscal 2025 ending this month.

The automaker revised down its estimate from a net profit of 300 billion yen, reflecting impairment and other losses linked to the cancellation of its development and sale of electric vehicle models that had been planned for production in North America, because the market situation there deteriorated rapidly.

It would be the first time for Honda to incur a group net loss since the company began disclosing consolidated earnings in 1977.

Honda expects to log further losses in fiscal 2026 and later, possibly raising its total EV-related losses, including those for the current year, to up to 2.5 trillion yen.

Honda also said that President Toshihiro Mibe and its executive vice president will voluntarily return 30 pct of their monthly compensation for three months to take responsibility for the red ink.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]