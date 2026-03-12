Emperor, Empress to Visit Netherlands, Belgium in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are preparing to visit the Netherlands and Belgium from mid- to late June, the Japanese government said Thursday.

The Imperial Family has long-standing friendships with the royal families of the two European countries. Since the Emperor ascended the throne in 2019, the Imperial couple has repeatedly been invited to visit.

"Exchanges between the Imperial Family and the royal families of the two countries have played a significant role in fostering amicable relations," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor and Empress are expected to visit the two countries as state guests. They are expected to meet with Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Belgian King Philippe and attend welcoming events and banquets.

Their attendance at a Belgian event commemorating the 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Japan this year is also being considered.

