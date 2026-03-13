Muraoka Sets New Japan Record with 11 Winter Paralympic Medals

Newsfrom Japan

Milan, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Momoka Muraoka won the silver medal in the women's alpine skiing giant slalom sitting event at the Milan-Cortina Paralympics on Thursday, setting a new Japanese record with her 11th Winter Paralympic medal.

This is her second medal at the ongoing Winter Games, following her silver medal in the women's alpine skiing super-G sitting event.

Still, Muraoka failed to win the giant slalom event for a third consecutive Paralympics.

Japan's cumulative tally of Winter Paralympic medals now stands at 99.

