Nissan to Launch Robotaxi Service with Uber

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday it will launch a self-driving taxi service in Tokyo in partnership with U.S. ride-hailing service provider Uber Technologies Inc.

The Japanese automaker plans to begin test operations of the robotaxi service in the second half of this year, with the aim of eventually expanding it both across Japan and overseas.

Nissan is developing autonomous driving technology using artificial intelligence in collaboration with British start-up Wayve Technologies Ltd.

Under the project, the companies will install the technology in Nissan's Leaf electric vehicles and dispatch rides through Uber's platform.

The vehicles will initially operate with a trained driver, but the service is expected to become fully autonomous in the future.

