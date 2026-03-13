Rohm, Toshiba to Begin Power Semiconductor Merger Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Rohm Co. and Toshiba Corp. will begin talks on the possible merger of their power semiconductor operations, it was learned Thursday.

The move comes as automotive parts maker Denso Corp. is seeking to acquire Rohm, whose special committee is believed to be currently examining the acquisition offer.

Rohm is expected to consider which offer would increase its corporate value more.

Over power semiconductors, Rohm and Toshiba have already formed a production partnership, while Denso is collaborating with Fuji Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has also expressed interest in realigning the power semiconductor sector.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]