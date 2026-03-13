Lower House Panel Approves FY 2026 Budget Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--The Budget Committee of Japan's House of Representatives approved the government's fiscal 2026 budget bill by a majority vote on Friday, paving the way for a full Lower House vote on the budget bill later in the day.

Prior to the committee vote, an opposition-submitted motion to dismiss the committee's chairman, Tetsushi Sakamoto of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was voted down at a plenary meeting of the Lower House.

After clearing the Lower House, the budget bill will be sent to the House of Councillors. At a meeting of their parliamentary affairs chiefs in the Upper House on Friday, the LDP and the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed to begin Upper House Budget Committee deliberations on the budget bill on Monday.

