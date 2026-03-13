Yamamoto to Start for Samurai Japan against Venezuela

Newsfrom Japan

Miami, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be the starting pitcher for the Japanese national baseball team, nicknamed Samurai Japan, in its quarterfinal game against Venezuela in the 2026 World Baseball Classic on Saturday.

The pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers of U.S. Major League Baseball will take the mound at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, Samurai Japan manager Hirokazu Ibata told a press conference Thursday. "I hope he goes as far as he can," the skipper added.

The Japanese team held a practice session at LoanDepot Park the same day. Yamamoto's Dodgers teammate and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani took the mound for pitching practice in a simulated game format, facing batters Shota Morishita of the Hanshin Tigers in the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, or NPB, and Yuhei Nakamura of the NPB's Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

Yamamoto worked on conditioning in the bullpen.

"I'm feeling great," he said. "My form is getting better and better, so I can take the mound with more confidence."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]