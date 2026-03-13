Japan to Spur Private Investment with ODA: White Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan will use its official development assistance to induce private-sector investment in developing countries, an annual government report said Friday.

The 2025 white paper on cooperation and development noted ODA's pump-priming effects for expanding private investment in aid recipient countries, after the April 2024 amendment of the Japan International Cooperation Agency law made such investment safer.

Besides, the report mentioned the country's aid projects for supply chain resilience enhancement and sustainable energy and resources development, achievements in assistance for war-torn Ukrainians and Palestinians, and aid to African nations promoted by the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD, initiative.

The white paper also said the government spent some 16,493.53 million dollars on ODA in 2024, chiefly for developing the manufacturing industry and economic infrastructure, such as transportation and telecommunications systems. Compared with the previous year, the total spending was down 15.9 pct.

