French, Indonesian Presidents to Visit Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--The French and Indonesian presidents will make their respective official trips to Japan from later this month for talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Friday.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to visit the country for three days from March 29 and French President Emmanuel Macron for the subsequent three days from March 31. They will also meet with Emperor Naruhito, Kihara said.

As the current chair of the Group of Seven key democracies, Macron is likely to discuss with Takaichi the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran and reaffirm collaboration with Japan in dealing with the intensifying situation and the United States.

"Japan and France are special partners that share fundamental values and principles," Kihara told a press conference.

Takaichi and Prabowo are expected to exchange opinions on ways to expand their countries' security and economic cooperation amid China's repeated coercive actions in the East and South China Seas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]