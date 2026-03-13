7-Yr Term Finalized for U.S. Marine in Okinawa Sexual Assault Case

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., March 13 (Jiji Press)--A seven-year prison sentence has been finalized for a 23-year-old U.S. Marine charged with sexually assaulting and injuring a woman in Okinawa Prefecture.

The defendant, Lance Cpl. Jamel Clayton, and prosecutors filed their waivers of the right to appeal with the Naha branch of Fukuoka High Court on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

According to lower court rulings, Clayton choked the woman from behind for sexual purposes in the southernmost Japan prefecture on May 26, 2024, causing injuries that required about two weeks to heal.

On March 5, the high court branch upheld Naha District Court's judgement that he is guilty of nonconsensual sexual intercourse resulting in injury and should serve seven years in prison, dismissing the defense appeal.

