Japan's Oguri Wins Para Snowboard Silver at Milan-Cortina

Newsfrom Japan

Milan, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Daichi Oguri won the silver medal in the men's snowboard banked slalom SB-LL1 event at the Milan-Cortina Paralympics on Friday.

This is Japan's third medal in the ongoing Paralympics, and its 100th winter Paralympic medal overall.

"It's amazing," he said. "I'm relieved to finally win a medal."

His compatriot, Junta Kosuda, last year's world champion in the event, finished fifth.

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