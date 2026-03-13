Japan's Oguri Wins Para Snowboard Silver at Milan-Cortina
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Milan, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Daichi Oguri won the silver medal in the men's snowboard banked slalom SB-LL1 event at the Milan-Cortina Paralympics on Friday.
This is Japan's third medal in the ongoing Paralympics, and its 100th winter Paralympic medal overall.
"It's amazing," he said. "I'm relieved to finally win a medal."
His compatriot, Junta Kosuda, last year's world champion in the event, finished fifth.
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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]