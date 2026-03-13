Over 1,500 Japanese Firms Operate in Middle East: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--At least 1,515 Japanese firms operate in the Middle East, where Japanese nationals have begun to evacuate following U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, a survey by research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed Friday.

Of them, 469 companies have resident offices and plants. Teikoku Databank noted that these firms may be forced to halt or reconsider their operations there.

The survey covered Japanese businesses in 13 countries in the region. It confirmed that 126 companies are operating in Iran, including importers of food and furniture products to Japan.

The number of operating Japanese firms was highest in the United Arab Emirates, at 709, followed by 473 in Israel.

By industry, 883 companies were electronics, luxury used car and other wholesalers, 291 were manufacturers and 127 were service firms.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]