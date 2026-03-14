TEPCO to Halt Power Transmission at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. decided Friday to halt power transmission from the No. 6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

The decision came after an alarm sounded around 4 p.m. on Thursday, indicating a slight electricity discharge from the generator. TEPCO deemed it necessary to stop the generator to investigate the cause. No abnormalities have been found at the reactor.

The reactor is expected to be separated from the power transmission network on Saturday afternoon. TEPCO is now expected to postpone the reactor's shift to commercial operation from Wednesday.

On Feb. 16, the No. 6 reactor began sending electricity to the Tokyo metropolitan area for the first time in about 14 years.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]