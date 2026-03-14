Japan, Bhutan Leaders Agree to Boost Bilateral Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay have agreed to boost their countries' ties.

At their meeting in Tokyo on Friday, Takaichi told the visiting Bhutanese prime minister that the two nations are "partners that share core values such as democracy and the rule of law."

Noting that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Japan and Bhutan, Takaichi said she wants to strengthen the bilateral ties even further.

Expressing gratitude for the support that the Japanese government and people have provided to Bhutan, Tobgay showed hopes for the further development of the two countries' friendship.

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