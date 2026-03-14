WBC Pool Round Audience Hits Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Miami, March 13 (Jiji Press)--The total number of spectators at all pool-round games at the ongoing World Baseball Classic came to a record high of 1,374,232, it was announced Friday.

Attendance at Pool C games, held at Tokyo Dome, totaled 365,272. Japan, which aims to win the international baseball tournament for the second straight time, swept the group, beating Chinese Taipei 13-0, South Korea 8-6, Australia 4-3 and the Czech republic 9-0, and reached the last eight.

Quarterfinal games have already started, with the Japanese national team, nicknamed Samurai Japan, set to face Venezuela at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Saturday. Japan has become WBC champions three times, in 2006, 2009 and 2023.

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