Businesses Run by Elderly Women in Fukuoka Attracting Attention

Newsfrom Japan

Kasuga, Fukuoka Pref., March 17 (Jiji Press)--A company in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, is attracting attention for its diverse businesses operated by women aged 75 or over.

The company, Ukiha no Takara, runs cafes, makes and sells bags using recycled milk packages and publishes newspapers. The average age is about 85 for the 40 to 50 people commissioned to work for the company.

These operations, mainly run by women who have ample life experience and wisdom, are going well, says Mitsuru Okuma, 45, who represents the company. "I want elderly women to have purposes for life and to smile."

Ukiha no Takara has four cafes called "Ba-chan Kissa" (grandma's cafe) in the southwestern region where elderly women work as managers and servers.

One of the four, located in Kasuga, Fukuoka, opens every Saturday in a rented space. Its "chikuzenni" simmered chicken and vegetables and "dagojiru" dumpling soup are popular. Both are traditional dishes in the southwest.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]