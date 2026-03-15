Komeito Chief Positive on Integration into Centrist Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Komeito leader Toshiko Takeya has sounded positive on the party's integration into the Centrist Reform Alliance, a peer in the Japanese opposition camp, in the future.

"We are holding careful talks with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on the premise that Komeito will integrate itself into the Centrist Reform Alliance," she said at an extraordinary convention of Komeito held in Tokyo on Saturday.

The Centrist Reform Alliance currently comprises only lawmakers of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. The party was launched in January by then Lower House members of the CDP and Komeito, ahead of the Feb. 8 general election for the all-important Lower House.

Komeito is now on the opposition side after scrapping its coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last October. All of the lawmakers at the CDP and Komeito are members of the House of Councillors, the upper Diet chamber.

At the Komeito convention, Takeya said the Centrist Reform Alliance gained more than 10 million votes under the proportional representation system in the general election, stressing that this represents people's "great expectations" for the party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]