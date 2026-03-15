Tough Diet Debate Seen for Japan National Intelligence Council Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Parliamentary deliberations on a bill to establish a national intelligence council in Japan may be tough as the opposition side is worried that activities of the new entity could lead to human rights violations.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara brushed aside concerns at a press conference Friday, saying that the envisaged council is not intended to enhance surveillance activities. "We will provide careful explanations so as not to cause concerns," the top government spokesman said.

The government submitted a bill to establish the national intelligence council to the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday.

The council would be for strengthening Japan's intelligence capability, which is said to be insufficient, as the government believes that the current security environment surrounding the country is the most severe and complex since the end of World War II.

The planned launch of the national intelligence council is based on the coalition agreement between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and its partner, the Japan Innovation Party. The LDP-JIP agreement calls for the promotion of "intelligence reform."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]