Japan Govt Briefs Locals on Nuclear Waste Plan on Tokyo Island

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government held a meeting Saturday with residents of Chichijima, an island in Tokyo's Ogasawara chain in the Pacific, to explain the possibility of selecting another island in the chain as a final disposal site for highly radioactive waste from nuclear plants.

This was the first such briefing session related to the possible choice of the island of Minamitorishima as a final disposal site. Both Chichijima and Minamitorishima belong to the village of Ogasawara.

Earlier this month, the industry ministry asked the village to accept a literature survey on Minamitorishima. The literature survey is the first phase of the three stages of the process to select a final disposal site

At the meeting, held mainly by the ministry and the Nuclear Waste Management Organization of Japan, or NUMO, there were both positive and negative opinions from participating locals about the first-stage survey, according to the ministry. The session lasted about two hours and brought together 147 local residents.

On the reason for asking the village to accept the survey, the government side said that the whole of Minamitorishima is owned by the government and that the island has unused land necessary for building ground facilities at the possible final disposal site.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]