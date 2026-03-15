Trump Calls on Japan, Others to Send Warships to Strait of Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 14 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday called on Japan and other countries to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil transportation from the Middle East, amid growing tensions over Iran.

The strait has been effectively blocked due partly to drone attacks by Iran.

Many countries, especially those that are affected by Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz "will be sending warships in conjunction with the United States" to keep the strait open and safe, Trump said in a social media post.

He claimed, "We have already destroyed 100 pct of Iran's military capability," but added that it is easy for Tehran to send drones, lay mines or deliver close-range missiles in the waterway.

Hopefully, China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and other nations that "are affected by this artificial constraint will send ships to the area" so that the Strait of Hormuz "will no longer be a threat," Trump said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]